How You Can Keep Bugs At Bay

When you are in a building, you rarely think of the creatures scuttling around you. When you do notice them, it's time to get rid of them! This article will detail all sorts of tips and tricks to help you empty your building of the nasty things which go bump in the night.

Sweep your kitchen and dining room floors and wipe your counter tops every day. Even small crumbs or bits of dropped food can attract ants, roaches and other pests. It is a good idea to empty the garbage each day. Trash can be a breeding ground for house and fruit flies.

An easy way to control pests around your home is to always put food in air tight containers. Bugs are attracted all kinds of human food. When you reduce the access to this food by placing in air tight containers, you will reduce the chances of having a pest control problem.

Ask your exterminator to use the most effective methods first. Many exterminators assume that you rather give the less potent methods a try first, in order to save money, but they very rarely work. You might as well just use the most effective method so that it is done and over with.

Bugs and other types of pests love clutter. It gives them lots of shelter and places to hide. When you reduce the amount of clutter in and around your home, you are reducing the habitat for these pests. Remove old clothes, books, boxes, and other clutter from around your home to reduce your chances of an infestation.

Go through the foundation and roof of your house to ensure that there're no cracks or holes that pests can get into. If you find any, make sure you seal them up as soon as possible. Try to avoid using typical caulk as they usually can chew through this. Your best bet is to use something made with copper or mesh.

Keep an eye on your plumbing for pest control. You need to double check to be positive the sinks and drains around your home are not clogged. Organic matter forms in these drains, creating a big attraction for roaches and flies. After you clear them, check regularly for clogs.

If you spot bugs or pest in an apartment complex, you need to complain to your landlord immediately. You will not successfully eradicate the pest if you take action by yourself. The only way to get rid of pest is to treat the entire apartment complex at once, which means residents might have to stay somewhere else for a few days.

Instead of putting the garbage that you have during the week in a bag, use a sealed container instead. This will help to lock in the stale food that you have, so it will not send off an odor and attract pests. Try to purchase large enough containers to store the amount of garbage per week in your home.

Look for cracks in your home's foundation and walls. When a house gets older, you will probably find cracks in it. These can be used as entrance points for certain household pests. Check the ceiling, too. There might be cracks through which bugs or rodents are coming through.

Have your neighbors help you eliminate pests. If you live in the city, then it is likely that you and your neighbors will encounter the same problems when it comes to pests. When your neighbors live particularly close, you can end up fighting a never ending battle with your pests. Ask your neighbors about helping you all live pest-free lives.

Try to store all open food like cereal and crackers in an air-tight cabinet. You may think the space between the cardboard enclosure is too small but bugs can fit themselves into the tiniest of openings. Unless it can be kept in the fridge, protect your food from pests or from inviting them into your home in the first place.

If you're trying to battle a mouse or rat problem on your own, keep this in mind: mice and rats will eat almost anything. Traps can work with jelly, cheese, meat, or other sorts of food. Rodents also feast on spoiled foods. Rotten foods are perfect for rodent traps.

Check your house periodically for openings. You want to make sure that you don't help creatures creep into your home. Search along your foundation and walls to see if there are small holes that little critters can crawl into. If you find holes and spaces, make sure to seal them tight.

If your roses are not flourishing because of an aphid infestation, grab a banana. Simply chop up your banana peels and place around your rose bushes. The banana peels will not only keep the aphids away, but they will also added valuable potassium to your soil which will result in beautiful blooms.

Keeping the flowers further from your home helps eliminate insects inside the home as well. There should also be some sort of barrier between the flowers and your home. You'll also appreciate the ability to leave your windows open without having to worry about insects flying in.

You should have a weekly or bi-weekly cabinet cleaning schedule. These dark spaces, full of hiding places, are a great home for pests. Use an environmental, non-toxic pesticide in the corners and joins of the wood each season. Always be watchful for signs of potential infestation that will need to be dealt with.

Try using orange oil to keep insects at bay. Insects do not like the smell of orange oil as it is poisonous to many of them. The added benefit is that you can use it to clean your home. If you have not yet tried orange oil you definitely should.

When you want to have a pest-free lifestyle, these tips and tricks should get you on your way. It's important to use them as instructed to ensure the best results. Once you've started using your new-found knowledge, you should find the pests disappearing right before your eyes, so to speak.