Lose Those Unwanted Insects With These Fantastic Tips!

Bugs and rodents aren't just a disgusting nuisance, they are also a threat to your health. If you're living with any kind of pest, you need to get control fast. The following article will provide you with useful advice that can help you get rid of bugs and rodents for good.

Ask your exterminator to use the most effective methods first. Many exterminators assume that you rather give the less potent methods a try first, in order to save money, but they very rarely work. You might as well just use the most effective method so that it is done and over with.

Having mice in your home can be a real turn off, not mentioning they carry diseases. In order to exterminate mice in a family-friendly way, use disposable mouse traps. Line the mouse traps with peanut butter to attract mice. After the mouse takes the bait, the mouse trap should slam shut, and you can safely dispose.

Kill ants around your home using an easy-to-make home concoction. Combine borax and sugar in a jar in a 1:1 ratio. Sprinkle the mixture around the outside of your home at its foundation and anywhere else you've noticed ants. The sugar will attract the ants, while the borax will kill them.

Go through the foundation and roof of your house to ensure that there're no cracks or holes that pests can get into. If you find any, make sure you seal them up as soon as possible. Try to avoid using typical caulk as they usually can chew through this. Your best bet is to use something made with copper or mesh.

Always seal your foods well when you are finished with them. Food scents attracts many different kinds of insects. Also, when your trash is full, be sure to take it out right away. Pests love the smell of trash.

Are you able to see through the bottom of your home's doors? If so, this means pests have an easy way to enter your home. In order to eliminate this issue, you need to fix the height of the door. You could also just add a weather strip seal to your doors.

When trying to avoid having pests in your house, realize that your yard is just as important to upkeep. Don't let trash sit around outside and make sure that there's no puddles or stagnant water collecting anywhere. Furthermore, keep your grass trimmed and the weeds to a minimal. You don't want your yard to be a pest playhouse.

Make your own inexpensive ant traps using boric acid and sweet liquid. Mix a couple of tablespoons of boric acid powder into a cup of honey, molasses, or simple syrup. Pour the mixture into bottle caps or shallow plastic lids. Place these traps in areas where you have seen ants, but keep them out of the reach of children and pets.

While squirrels are cute, they can do a lot of damage if they get into the attic area of a home. Many times they chew through electrical wires, creating a fire hazard. Make sure any areas where cables or electrical wire enter the home is protected so they cannot chew a larger hole and gain access to the interior.

Use peanut butter in your mousetrap. Many people follow the old tradition of using a piece of cheese, but the truth is that is does not works nearly as good as peanut butter does. Cheese goes stale and does not have nearly as strong of an odor. Use peanut butter and see how much faster it is to get rid of the rodent.

Check to see if the shingles in your home are in need of repair every few months or so. Bugs will tend to feast on anything that is molding or breaking down, especially wood. Try to keep your home up to date if you want to avoid a bug problem in the future.

Avoid keeping garbage in the house for long. It is common for people to want to let the trash can fill before emptying. However, when you have thrown away food and food packaging, you create an environment that draws pests. Use a lidded can and take your trash out at least once a day.

Do not buy pesticides that are labeled as being for outdoor use. While these products may get rid of the pests that you are trying to battle, they usually have a much higher concentration of chemicals than those for indoors. This means they will leave harmful poisons in the air for much longer.

Remember, not every pest control service provides the same level of service. Some will go more in depth with their examinations, while other will simply do a quick glance and miss any potential problems. You have what it takes to choose a competent pest service, so never forget these tips.