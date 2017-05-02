Have A Pest Issue? Attempt These Tips!

Few things spoil the joys of home faster than a pest problem; rats, roaches, ants and mice can take over faster than you can call an exterminator. Read over the following tips and tricks that can nip the pest problem in the bud quickly. The sooner you take action, the sooner you get rid of the pests.

Use steel wool to fill up mouse holes. The steel wool makes it nearly impossible for rodents to chew through. Stuff any opening that is bigger than one half inch. Remember that rodents can get through very tiny openings.

If you want to get rid of the ants around your house, sprinkle some borax powder near your home. This will help to poison the ants so that they are stopped in their tracks and cannot come back. This will help to temporarily eliminate the ant problem during certain seasons of the year.

Look for possible entry points around your home. Bugs and animals can be very creative when it comes to breaking into your home. If you have noticed a new problem, it is possible that they found a new way in. Take a look around the outside and interior home and seal any possibly entryways for pests.

If you have pets in your home, make sure that you clean up after them. Leaving pet food or pet waste out in the open can be an invitation for flies or other types of insects to come into your home. Clean up efficiently if you want to prevent bugs from coming into your house.

Stink bugs are persistent pests, so focus on your outdoor area to help eradicate the problem. Keep your bushes trimmed and make sure that firewood is stored well away from your home. Thirty feet from the dwelling is appropriate, if you have the space. In addition, the firewood needs to be kept just off the ground (about six inches).

If you are having a pest control problem at your home, take a look at your garbage for clues to why this is happening. Garbage needs to be in air tight bags and disposed of on a regular basis. Keep your trash outside your home and not inside your kitchen to reduce the chances of having a pest problem.

If you live on a farm and have a problem with mice, or even rats, consider getting a couple outdoor cats to provide natural pest control. Make sure the cats have not been declawed, and have access to every part of the outdoor buildings. Make sure to provide food and water to the cats because they will still catch mice even if they are not hungry.

Never leave food out longer than you need to. If you make a habit of leaving food out you will almost definitely run into a pest problem from time to time. If you, instead, make a habit of cleaning up after your food mess right away each time you will do a lot to keep pests away.

Spray white vinegar in areas where you have seen an Ant trail. This acidic substance helps to erase the pheromones that ants use to guide one another to food. This solution will not rid you of your ant problem on its own, but it can keep them at bay while you apply pesticides or take other measures.

Check all your food stores and make sure they are sealed tight. Do not trust rolling up a partial bag of flour in a box to keep the bugs out. Bugs can get in between the spaces in boxes and bags to infest your pantry. Use air tight containers to store all food in your home.

Be very careful if employing poisonous pest control traps, especially the variety designed to kill ants. These traps contain poisoned food that ants bring to the queen who will consume it and hopefully die. However, the main ingredient of this poison is peanut butter which pets might enjoy, so keep them away from the traps.

If you've got a problem with cock roaches, be careful with everything, you leave out in the open. They can eat soap, shampoo and toothpaste as well as other strange substances you might think they wouldn't. Keep anything that they could use as food in an air-tight storage container, for your health and to keep from accidentally feeding them.

Pest control does not have to be impossible. You do not have to spend hundreds of dollars on professional extermination services. Just use the tips that you have read in this article. Before long, you will drive those unwanted visitors out of your home so that you can live in peace again.