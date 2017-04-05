Natural Ways To Tidy Your Dirty Carpets And Rugs

Anyone who has carpeting in their home knows how quickly it can get dirty. With people constantly tracking in mud and other grime from outside, even the cleanest carpet can become stained almost overnight. By hiring a reputable and professional carpet cleaning service, you can make your carpets look like new again.

Make sure that you vacuum your carpet at least once a week to get rid of all of the grit and dust that may be on it. This can help extend the life of your carpet and give it a fresh look when you have people over your house for social gatherings.

Do not use a lot of heat for carpet cleaning. Heat has been known to degrade a carpet's quality, especially if it's made of a delicate or colorful material. This becomes especially important when you are trying to remove a stain to prevent permanent marks on your floors.

On plush carpet, make sure that you spend a little more time vacuuming. These areas are usually thicker than a standard carpet, so you are going to need to go over it a few more times to get the job done. This will help you to become as efficient as possible during your cleaning regimen.

On stains that are very hard to get rid of, use shaving cream. Find a shaving brush and put a small amount of shaving cream on this and rub on the stain. Repeat this process as it will slowly pull the stain from the carpet so that it looks new again.

When choosing between your short list of companies, ask them for references from satisfied customers. These could be businesses who contract them to come in frequently, or residential clients who have hired them once or twice. Don't just accept the list, but also follow up by calling a few people on the list to double check the validity of the company's claims.

Choose your carpet very carefully. The color and texture of the carpet should play an important part in your decision but you should also find out more about the cleaning process. If possible, choose a quality stain resistant carpet to get rid of stains easily instead of choosing a high-maintenance carpet.

Make sure you ask the carpet company you are considering whether or not they have a guarantee. Good companies should have some sort of guarantee, whether it's two weeks or 30 days. This guarantee should include an additional cleaning free of charge in case problems arise with their original work. If the company does not include any guarantee, this is probably a sign you shouldn't hire them.

Coffee stains everything it touches. Blot spilled coffee from your carpet immediately with an absorbent dry cloth. Apply a solution of one quart warm water, one teaspoon mild fabric detergent and 1 teaspoon white vinegar to the spill. After this solution dries completely, apply carpet cleaning chemical. Allow the treated area to dry before vacuuming.

Prevent pet stains, if at all possible, because they can be very difficult to remove, and they also leave an odor. In case of an accident, be prepared with specialized pet stain removers and treat the soiled area immediately. Follow up by soaking the carpet with water and blotting with a clean towel until no stain is visible on the towel.

You must clean your carpet on a regular basis if you have a pet. Hiring a professional carpet cleaning company is a great way to get any odors and pet hairs out of the carpet for good. Be sure to keep some carpet cleaners on hand and sweep your carpets regularly.

Move your furniture around from time to time in rooms where you have carpet. This will prevent one area from deteriorating, so that you can have a fresh look in your room at all times. Try to do this once every year or any time that you see rough spots starting to accumulate.

If carpet cleaners are coming, vacuum your carpeting first. If you use a steam cleaner on uncleaned carpet, you may smudge or spread surface grime. This will give your carpet an extra cleaning before the professional arrives.

Nail polish stains can be hard to get rid of. The best way to get rid of nail polish stains is to apply some dry cleaning solvent to the stain, some dish washing detergent, vinegar or some laundry detergent on the stain. Mix any of these products with some water, apply it on the stain and blot.

Sometimes the experts know what's best! Rather than trying to wrestle with a damaged carpet or feel the need to tiptoe around the house to avoid making messes, contact a carpet cleaning company. They can give you advice on how to reduce the amount of stains in the future, too!